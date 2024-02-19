Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

