Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98,126 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 146,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.51 on Monday, hitting $583.95. 4,325,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.46 and its 200 day moving average is $452.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.