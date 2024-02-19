Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,173 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,085. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

