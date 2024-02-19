First Pacific Advisors LP Has $461.93 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,417,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 176,487 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 7.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Comcast worth $461,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.24. 22,578,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

