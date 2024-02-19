United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 270,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

