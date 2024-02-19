Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

