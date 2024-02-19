Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,397. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

