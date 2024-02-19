Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 243,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.23. 827,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,018. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

