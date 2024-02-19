PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666,467. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.