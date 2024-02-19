Sycale Advisors NY LLC Makes New $19.87 Million Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,000. TKO Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.28% of TKO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,916,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,812,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,249,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $136,131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,455,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NYSE:TKO traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,215. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

