Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

