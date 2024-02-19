Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,192,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 88.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 925,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period.

DFIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 128,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

