2,535 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy stock traded down $18.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $699.56. 1,340,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $806.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,475 shares of company stock valued at $51,837,669. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

