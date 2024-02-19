Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.66. 48,346,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,023,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

