Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,412. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

