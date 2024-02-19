Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,412. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.