Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average of $288.03. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

