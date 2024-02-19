Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 405 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

