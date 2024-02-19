Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 405 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,436. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Further Reading

