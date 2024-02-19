UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 16,905 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $90,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.7% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 322.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 299,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,791,000 after acquiring an additional 162,294 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

META stock traded down $10.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.32. 23,324,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,875,018. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

