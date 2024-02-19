Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $177.49. 6,689,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The company has a market cap of $319.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

