AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $189.30 and a one year high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

