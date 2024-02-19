TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 0.8% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.45. 1,664,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,764. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.