Sycale Advisors NY LLC Acquires 66,200 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.19. 2,704,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,625. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.