TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 212.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up 0.8% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.45. 1,664,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

