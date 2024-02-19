Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases 56,265 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 685.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 822,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,779. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

