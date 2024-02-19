Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Cut by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 1,885,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,585. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

