Harbor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

