Harbor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13,053.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 9.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 2.74% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 116,066 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,692 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

