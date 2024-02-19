Harbor Group Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 383,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

