Harbor Group Inc. Invests $28.82 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 339,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,816,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 884,533 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.