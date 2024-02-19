Harbor Group Inc. Takes $28.82 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 339,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,816,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 884,533 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

