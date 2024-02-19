Harbor Group Inc. Buys 366 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 383,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $72.15.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
