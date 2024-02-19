Harbor Group Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TCHP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The stock has a market cap of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

