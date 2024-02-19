Blue Whale Capital LLP Invests $2.37 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. H&R Block makes up about 0.4% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after buying an additional 602,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.