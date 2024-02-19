Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.62. 360,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

