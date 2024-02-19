Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Ecovyst comprises 0.9% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,919 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 667,569 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 639,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

