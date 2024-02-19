Oxen Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $6,135.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,905.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00137208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00516981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00051902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00213865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00150197 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029296 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,780,798 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

