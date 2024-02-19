Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 30,363 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,787 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

