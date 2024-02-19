Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Symbotic (SYM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM):

2/7/2024 – Symbotic was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Symbotic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Symbotic had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/6/2024 – Symbotic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SYM traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $43.03. 800,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,352. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -159.37 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Symbotic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Symbotic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

