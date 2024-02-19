ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $222.87 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,972 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises about 7.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 1.14% of Entergy worth $222,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,606. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Entergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.