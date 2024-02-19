Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $45.46 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,156 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 7.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $43.78 on Monday, hitting $546.66. 10,328,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.97 and a 200 day moving average of $569.72. The stock has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

