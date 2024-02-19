ClearBridge Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694,278 shares during the period. PG&E comprises about 5.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of PG&E worth $153,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,181,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $184,847,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,993,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,760,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

