ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 167,832 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,832 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable comprises 2.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $77,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

