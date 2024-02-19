Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,303. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

