PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,302 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 3.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.56% of PPL worth $97,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.64. 9,228,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,542. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

