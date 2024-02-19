Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 120,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,268 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. 43,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

