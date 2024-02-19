Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $60.40. 138,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,339. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

