Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,233. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.