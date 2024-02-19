Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DISV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. 197,986 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

