Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 11,943 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

